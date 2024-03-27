Catch up on our Maryland bridge collapse coverage

Since a ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Monday and brought it down, events have been…

Here are some key Associated Press stories that, together, can bring you up to speed on the story so far and what has taken place. We’ll add to this list of stories in coming hours and days as events warrant.

— Start catching up with Wednesday’s “mainbar,” as AP calls the main news story related to an event. This story looks at the investigation into the disaster and where it is taking authorities.

— “It looked like something out of an action movie.” Find out what happened in this first-day story about the collapse and its immediate aftermath.

— Follow along with live updates in this AP Live Blog, which began shortly after the disaster and continues now.

— Watch the moment the bridge fell in this video.

— What happened, why, and other crucial information: Get briefed fast in this explainer about what we know and what we don’t.

— What it’s like to survive a bridge collapse: “There was definitely something wrong.”

— Delays, Disruption. Rising costs. “Significant and long-lasting impacts.” The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rippled through shipping lanes — local, regional and global.

— Who was Francis Scott Key, for whom the bridge is named? Turns out he was in a boat in the same waters more than 200 years ago, watching a battle and writing the poem that would become the lyrics to “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

— From Texas’ Queen Isabella Causeway in 2001 to Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge in 1980, disasters involving human-built spans are destructive and often lethal. Find out where others happened and what caused them.

