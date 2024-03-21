AP Week in Pictures: North America

March 15 – 21, 2024 People celebrate St. Patrick’s Day across the United States, students dance at a beach in…

March 15 – 21, 2024

People celebrate St. Patrick’s Day across the United States, students dance at a beach in Florida during spring break and cherry blossoms bloom in Washington.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.