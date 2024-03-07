AP Week in Pictures: Global

March 1-7, 2024
From polio vaccines in India to violence in Haiti to snow storms in California, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.