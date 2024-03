MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers advance legislation to protect IVF providers, with final approval from full Legislature still ahead.

Listen now to WTOP News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers advance legislation to protect IVF providers, with final approval from full Legislature still ahead.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.