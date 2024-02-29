Video shows person of interest in explosion outside Alabama attorney general’s office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have released a video showing a person of interest in their investigation of an explosive…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have released a video showing a person of interest in their investigation of an explosive device that detonated outside the Alabama attorney general’s office last weekend.

The short security camera clip shared by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday shows a person strolling down a sidewalk, wearing a facemask, stocking cap, dark jacket and gloves. A statement from the agency described the person as someone who “may have information related to this crime.”

The state agency says the device exploded at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday after being placed outside the office in downtown Montgomery. No one was injured and no building damage was reported.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asked anyone with information to submit tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI and upload any photos or digital files at www.fbi.gov/alabamaagexplosion.

This story has been corrected to state that the video was released Wednesday, not Thursday.

