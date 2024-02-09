Tennessee authorities search for suspect in shooting of 2 sheriff’s deputies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Tennessee were searching early Friday for a suspect they say was involved in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Tennessee were searching early Friday for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that killed one sheriff’s deputy and left another wounded.

Warrants have been issued for 42-year-old Kenneth Dehart, who is wanted on suspicion of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm after the Thursday evening shooting, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said in posts on the department’s Facebook page.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the hunt for Dehart, who should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted, the sheriff’s office said.

Dehart was last seen in the city of Maryville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on social media.

Few details were given about the shooting other than one deputy was killed in the line of duty and the other was wounded and being treated at a hospital.

Maryville is in Blount County and located about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Knoxville.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.