North Dakota lieutenant governor launches gubernatorial bid against congressman

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s lieutenant governor joined the state’s open gubernatorial race on Thursday, setting up a Republican primary contest against the state’s sole congressman.

Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, former CEO of electrical distributor Border States, is running to succeed Gov. Doug Burgum, who announced last month he won’t seek a third term. Miller had been chief operating officer for Burgum’s office from 2020 to 2022, before he appointed her to replace the resigning Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who joined the private sector.

She’ll be up against Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, an attorney and former state senator who has held North Dakota’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019.

In an interview, Miller said she wants to continue the momentum Burgum began, such as diversifying the economy, eliminating the state’s individual income tax, resisting “overreaching” federal regulations, promoting public safety and making North Dakota “the most military-friendly state in the nation.”

She highlighted her business background and career beginnings in public accounting, as well as her policy alignment with Burgum and her small-town roots, working in her family’s store.

As lieutenant governor, Miller presides over the state Senate and chairs several state government boards that oversee such things as major investment funds and plans for the Capitol grounds.

North Dakota’s dominant Republican Party will endorse candidates for statewide offices at its convention in April in Fargo, but voters choose the nominees in the June primary.

Miller said she will not attend the convention and will run in the primary. She said she plans to travel the state to “show up, listen, learn and then let every voter in North Dakota decide on the next governor.”

She has not run a statewide campaign before, but she cited North Dakota voters’ preference for business leaders in the past, such as Burgum and former President Donald Trump. She said she has not yet asked for Burgum’s endorsement.

Last month, Burgum called Miller “a fantastic lieutenant governor.” He also said “any decisions I make on endorsing will come later, if at all, based on who’s in the race.”

The same day Burgum announced he won’t run again, Miller endorsed Trump for president in an emailed statement.

Republicans have held the governor’s office since 1992. A Democrat has not won a statewide election since 2012.

Democrat Travis Hipsher, a security guard, and independent Michael Coachman, an Air Force veteran and frequent candidate for state office, also recently announced their gubernatorial bids.

Voters passed term limits in 2022, meaning no future governors can be elected more than twice, though Burgum could have run for a third or even fourth term.

The next governor takes office in mid-December, weeks before the biennial Legislature convenes.

If elected, Miller would be North Dakota’s first female governor.

