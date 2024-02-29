Live Radio
Home » National News » Nevada county election official…

Nevada county election official in charge of controversial 2022 hand-count plan resigns

The Associated Press

February 29, 2024, 2:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The top elections official in a rural Nevada county roiled by false claims of widespread election fraud that led to a partial hand-count in the 2022 midterms is resigning, a county spokesperson confirmed.

The reason for Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf’s resignation is not immediately clear. He sent his resignation earlier this week and his last day will be March 31, county spokesperson Arnold Knightly confirmed.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Election 2024 | National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up