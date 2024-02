NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan DA asks judge to impose a gag order in Trump’s hush-money case, citing his ‘inflammatory…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan DA asks judge to impose a gag order in Trump’s hush-money case, citing his ‘inflammatory remarks’.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.