MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Man to plead guilty to helping kill 3,600 eagles and other birds and illegally selling feathers…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Man to plead guilty to helping kill 3,600 eagles and other birds and illegally selling feathers prized by tribes.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.