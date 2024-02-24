List of winners at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The list of winners so far at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are being presented live Saturday in Los Angeles.
MOVIES
STUNT ENSEMBLE
“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I”
TELEVISION
MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE
Ali Wong, “Beef”
STUNT ENSEMBLE
“The Last of Us”
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.