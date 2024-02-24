Live Radio
List of winners at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 8:17 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The list of winners so far at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are being presented live Saturday in Los Angeles.

MOVIES

STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I”

TELEVISION

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Ali Wong, “Beef”

STUNT ENSEMBLE

“The Last of Us”

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

