List of top Grammy Award winners so far

A list of top winners at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“The Record,” Boygenius

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Theron Thomas

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

“SOS,” SZA

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

“Colors of Royal,” Julian Marley and Antaeus

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM (tie)

“Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes and “De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

“X Mi (Vol 1),” Gaby Moreno

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Michael,” Killer Mike

BEST RAP SONG

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

BEST FOLK ALBUM

“Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live),” Joni Mitchell

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“This Is Why,” Paramore

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius

BEST ROCK SONG

“Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

“Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

“The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

“How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

“What’s in a Name?,” Dave Chappelle

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Barbie The Album,” various artists

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“I’m Only Sleeping,” the Beatles

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Moonage Daydream”

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

“Some Like It Hot”

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

“All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

“Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

“Water,” Tyla

