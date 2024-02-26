Live Radio
Home » National News » Explosive device detonated outside…

Explosive device detonated outside Alabama attorney general’s office

The Associated Press

February 26, 2024, 4:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An explosive device was detonated outside Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office over the weekend, he said in a statement Monday.

Marshall confirmed no one was injured. He said the device was detonated early Saturday outside the office in downtown Montgomery.

“Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion,” Marshall said.

He asked anyone with information to contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department referred questions to the attorney general’s office.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up