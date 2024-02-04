ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary | South Carolina race call for Biden explained | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Denver shooting injures at least 6 people, police say

The Associated Press

February 4, 2024, 5:13 AM

DENVER (AP) — At least six people were injured in an early morning shooting in Denver Sunday, police said.

Investigators were at the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of North Orleans Court, where six victims were located, the Denver Police Department said in a social media post.

The identities of the victims and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

Officers were working on gathering information about a possible suspect, police said.

