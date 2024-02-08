AP Week in Pictures: North America

Feb. 2 – 8, 2024 Days of wind, rain and heavy snowfall caused power outages, street flooding and damaging mudslides…

Feb. 2 – 8, 2024

Days of wind, rain and heavy snowfall caused power outages, street flooding and damaging mudslides in California, Ballet dancers audition for scholarships in Illinois and actor Annette Bening receives kisses from Harvard University theatrical students in Massachusetts.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Patrick Sison in New York.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.