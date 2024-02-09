AP Pictures of the Week

Feb. 2-8, 2024 Taylor Swift received album of the year for “Midnights” at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, an…

Feb. 2-8, 2024

Taylor Swift received album of the year for “Midnights” at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, an unmatched achievement earning her a fourth career Grammy for album of the year. Miley Cyrus delivered a spectacular performance of “Flowers,” after receiving a Grammy for best pop solo performance. Britain’s Prince William returned to royal duties at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Lava flow from a volcano in Iceland triggered an evacuation at the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of the island’s biggest tourist attractions. California was hit by two back-to-back atmospheric rivers, turning roads into rivers and causing hundreds of landslides.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.