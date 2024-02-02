Live Radio
2 officers shot and wounded in Independence, Missouri, police say

The Associated Press

February 29, 2024, 3:18 PM

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities said two police officers were shot and wounded Thursday in Independence, Missouri. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The Independence Police Department said in a Facebook post that there were reports of shots fired near a residence, and two officers were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police will provide updates as more information becomes available.

