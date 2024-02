EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — 2 officers in Philadelphia suburb shot after responding to gunshots at a home that now…

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — 2 officers in Philadelphia suburb shot after responding to gunshots at a home that now is engulfed in flames, police say.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.