Shooting kills 3 people at a Texas apartment complex, police say

The Associated Press

January 26, 2024, 3:29 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas said three people were killed in a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex, a news report said.

Authorities in Arlington said a shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m., KTVT-TV reported.

Officers who responded to a home on Chatham Green Lane found three victims who had died of gunshot wounds, KTVT reported.

Police did not immediately identify the victims.

Arlington is located abot 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Forth Worth and about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Dallas.

