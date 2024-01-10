SAG Awards 2024: See the complete list of nominees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be handed out on Feb.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles and shown live on Netflix:

MOVIE

ENSEMBLE

“American Fiction”; “Barbie”; “The Color Purple”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”; Margot Robbie, “Barbie”; Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Colman Domingo, “Rustin”; Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”; Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”; Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”; Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”; Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”; Jodie Foster, “Nyad”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”; Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”; Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”; Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Barbie”; “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”; “John Wick: Chapter 4”; “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I”

TELEVISION

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

“The Crown”; “The Gilded Age”; “The Last of Us”; “The Morning Show”; “Succession”

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

“Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brian Cox, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”; Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”; Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”; Bel Powley, “A Small Light”; Ali Wong, “Beef”

MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”; Jon Hamm, “Fargo”; David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”; Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”; Steven Yeun, “Beef”

STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Ahsoka”; “Barry”; “Beef”; “The Last of Us”; “The Mandalorian”

