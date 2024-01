SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Ousted chair of Florida Republican Party cleared of rape allegation, but police seek video voyeurism charge.

Listen now to WTOP News

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Ousted chair of Florida Republican Party cleared of rape allegation, but police seek video voyeurism charge.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.