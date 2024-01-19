Live Radio
Officials in Martinique rescue two boaters and search for three others after boat capsizes

The Associated Press

January 19, 2024, 9:01 AM

SAN JUAN Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the French Caribbean island of Martinique say two people have been rescued and they are searching for three others after their boat capsized.

The search is focused along Galleon Bay, off Martinique’s east coast, according to the Antilles-Guyana Regional Operational Surveillance and Rescue Center.

Local media reported that the two were rescued Thursday by fishermen, and that one of them remains hospitalized. They have not been identified.

