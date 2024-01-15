MLK family members to serve as honorary team captains at Eagles-Buccaneers wild-card playoff game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three members of the family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be recognized as…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three members of the family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be recognized as honorary Buccaneers team captains when Tampa Bay hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild-card matchup Monday night.

Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King will attend the game as special guests and participate in the pregame coin toss at Raymond James Stadium. It will be the first time members of the King family have participated in the commemoration of MLK Day at an NFL game.

“Having the King family in attendance to celebrate the remarkable legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on this special evening is an honor and a privilege,” Bucs co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said. “The work being done by the Martin Luther King III Foundation is truly inspirational and aligns with the Buccaneers social justice mission to effect meaningful and positive change through purposeful dialog and impactful programs.”

The Bucs also plan to display special video board tributes and graphics throughout the game. And at halftime, the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale will perform the songs “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “I Can See Clearly Now” and “Way Over in Beulah Land.”

