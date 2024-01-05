Mississippi deputy fatally shot during traffic stop by suspect who was killed by police after chase

BEAUMONT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a suspect who…

BEAUMONT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a suspect who was killed by police following a car chase, authorities said.

George County Deputy Jeremy Malone was killed after he stopped a vehicle around 5:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 98 in Rocky Creek, George County Sheriff Mitchell Mixon said in a statement.

Malone was the largely rural county’s second emergency responder killed over the past week, following the death of a medical technician in a roadside accident in nearby Alabama.

On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety identified 43-year-old Rickey Powell as the suspect in Malone’s killing. Police said Powell led authorities on a chase out of the county. Powell was killed by police as the pursuit ended, Mixon said.

After Powell left George County, the chase went through Greene County into Perry County before Powell was fatally shot on U.S. 98 near Beaumont, WLOX-TV reported.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will oversee a probe into the shootings.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves confirmed the deputy’s death in a social media post.

“Mississippi will always remember Deputy Malone,” Reeves wrote. “Our state remains deeply thankful for all our law enforcement officers who bravely place their lives on the line every day in defense of our communities.”

Terry Rogers, a warden at a jail in George County, had known Malone for 15 years.

“He loved law enforcement, and he loved his wife and his girls,” Rogers said. “Our little county is devastated with the loss of Jeremy Malone. He will be missed, for sure.”

A procession was held Friday morning for Malone. Officers escorted his body from the George County Courthouse to the Mississippi Forensics Lab in Biloxi at 6 a.m., WKRG-TV reported.

On a Facebook profile that appeared to belong to Malone, the deputy published a photo on Dec. 31 that referenced a Bible verse.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” a photo display of the Bible verse said.

The photo appeared to have been published to commemorate Mary “Katie” Pipkins, who had been a volunteer firefighter for a department in George County.

Pipkins, who was also a medical technician for a Mississippi emergency rescue service, died on Dec. 30 in Mobile, Alabama, after she was hit by a motorist at the scene of an accident.

The 35-year-old man who hit Pipkins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, manslaughter and assault, police said.

