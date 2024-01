List of top Emmy Award winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — List of the top winners of the prime-time Emmy Awards. BEST DRAMA SERIES “Succession” BEST COMEDY…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — List of the top winners of the prime-time Emmy Awards.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Succession”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“The Bear”

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

“Beef”

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

TALK SERIES

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird”

LIVE VARIETY SPECIAL

“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Ali Wong, “Beef”

