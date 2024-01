PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prosecutors on Wednesday charged 27 Kosovars with smuggling migrants to a neighboring country. The prosecutors…

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prosecutors on Wednesday charged 27 Kosovars with smuggling migrants to a neighboring country.

The prosecutors in a statement said the suspects collaborated to transport some 700 Syrians to neighboring Serbia on their way to Western Europe.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.

