BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Doug Burgum, who ended his presidential bid last month, says he won’t seek a third term…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Doug Burgum, who ended his presidential bid last month, says he won’t seek a third term as North Dakota’s governor.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.