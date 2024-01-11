AP Week in Pictures: North America

JANUARY 5 – 11, 2024 A winter storm brings flooding and snow to regions of the U.S., protesters calling for…

JANUARY 5 – 11, 2024

A winter storm brings flooding and snow to regions of the U.S., protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war block a highway in Seattle, and a football player does a flip as he takes the field in Arizona.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

