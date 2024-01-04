AP Week in Pictures: North America

DEC. 29, 2023 – JAN. 4, 2024 People celebrate the New Year, a Michigan player reacts after an overtime win…

DEC. 29, 2023 – JAN. 4, 2024

People celebrate the New Year, a Michigan player reacts after an overtime win in a College Football Playoff game in California and police investigate a shooting at a high school in Iowa.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.