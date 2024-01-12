Live Radio
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Jan 6-January 12, 2024

The Associated Press

January 12, 2024, 3:55 PM

JANUARY 6-JANUARY 12, 2024

In Pakistan polio remains endemic while dozens killed by bomb explosions in Iran and Nigerians mourn 140 people killed on new years eve.

The war between Hamas and Israel continues and Donald Trump appears in a court room.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

