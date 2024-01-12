AP Week in Pictures: Global | Jan 6-January 12, 2024

JANUARY 6-JANUARY 12, 2024 In Pakistan polio remains endemic while dozens killed by bomb explosions in Iran and Nigerians mourn…

JANUARY 6-JANUARY 12, 2024

In Pakistan polio remains endemic while dozens killed by bomb explosions in Iran and Nigerians mourn 140 people killed on new years eve.

The war between Hamas and Israel continues and Donald Trump appears in a court room.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

Follow AP visual journalism:

