AP Week in Pictures: Global

Jan. 19-25, 2024
Indian students pray, surfers take part in a big wave challenge, Palestinians flee from Khan Younis while Israeli women demand the release of the Israeli hostages, Taylor Swift reacts during a football game and a Hindu devotee gets his tongue pierced.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.
