AP Week in Pictures: Global

Jan. 12-18, 2024

Divas celebrate at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Ecuadorian soldiers hunt for an escaped gang leader, Denmark celebrates King Frederik and North Korea’s officials exercise in the snow. People stage protests over the war between Hamas and Israel and Donald Trump wins the caucuses in Iowa.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

