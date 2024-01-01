Live Radio
Home » National News » A crash on a…

A crash on a New York City parkway leaves 5 dead

The Associated Press

January 1, 2024, 3:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Five people died when the car they were in crashed on a New York City parkway Monday morning, police said.

The Mazda was heading north on the Cross Island Parkway in the borough of Queens when it collided with another vehicle just before 6 a.m. The five people in the car were pronounced dead at the crash scene near the Whitestone Bridge, according to the New York Police Department.

Photos from the scene show the car overturned on the roadway.

The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police did not immediately identify the five people who were killed.

An investigation into the crash was continuing.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up