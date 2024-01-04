4 get decades in prison for girl’s plot that killed her mother and wounded her father

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Four young people have been sentenced to decades in prison for their roles as teenagers in…

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Four young people have been sentenced to decades in prison for their roles as teenagers in an Illinois girl’s murder-for-hire plot that killed her mother and critically wounded her father.

Prosecutors said during Tuesday’s hearing that Dahlia Bolin, then 15, initially sought out the three others to kill her father because she was having trouble with him, and the plan was later changed to kill her mother as well, WMBD-TV reported.

The details were worked out using electronic devices, they said: Bolin planned to pay her co-defendants $100,000 out of her parents’ life insurance and also give them guns. Douglas Bolin later identified the two guns used in the attack as weapons he owned, prosecutors said.

Nathaniel L. Maloney, 20, of Morton; and Andre T. Street, 19, of Groveland were accused of carrying out the October 2021 attack, while Sage N. Raeuber, 21, of Morton, waited in a getaway car outside the Bolins’ home near Mackinaw. Dahlia Bolin planned to tell police that it was a robbery, prosecutors said.

All four were arrested soon after Rebecca D. Bolin, 51, was fatally shot and Douglas Bolin, 52, was critically wounded.

All four defendants pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy, the Tazewell County State’s Attorney’s Office said. Dahlia Bolin also pleaded guilty to solicitation of first-degree murder for hire, The Pantagraph reported.

Bolin was charged as a juvenile until her case was moved to adult court, where she received 60 years in prison. She’ll be held in juvenile corrections until she turns 18 in May. Maloney was sentenced to 66 years, Street to 55 years and Raeuber to 30 years.

