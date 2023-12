BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ends his Republican presidential bid, narrowing the field before the 4th…

Listen now to WTOP News

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ends his Republican presidential bid, narrowing the field before the 4th debate.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.