FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity, attorneys…

Listen now to WTOP News

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity, attorneys say.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.