MILWAUKEE (AP) — Herb Kohl, former Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and former owner of NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, has died.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Herb Kohl, former Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and former owner of NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, has died. He was 88.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.