AP Week in Pictures: North America

Powerful waves roll onto beaches in Southern California, a high school junior trains in hopes of being the first woman to compete in the Professional Bull Riders tour and migrants prepare for Christmas in Colorado.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

