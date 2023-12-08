AP Week in Pictures: North America

Dec. 1 – 7, 2023 Pearl Harbor survivors attend a commemoration ceremony in Hawaii, people hold candles during a Hanukkah…

Dec. 1 – 7, 2023

Pearl Harbor survivors attend a commemoration ceremony in Hawaii, people hold candles during a Hanukkah vigil in New York and members of the California Faculty Association hold a strike.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

