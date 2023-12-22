AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Dec. 15-21, 2023 Santa Claus visits children in the Brazilian jungle’s Amazon basin as marketgoers in Mexico shop under piñatas…

Santa Claus visits children in the Brazilian jungle’s Amazon basin as marketgoers in Mexico shop under piñatas traditionally broken open during the Christmas season. Chileans reject a second rewriting of their national constitution, and anti-government protestors in Argentina demonstrate against their new president’s austerity measures. Pilgrims in Cuba make their way to the shrine of St. Lazarus, the Roman Catholic saint considered the protector of the sick. In Guatemala, people celebrate the feast day of Saint Thomas.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by senior photo editor for Latin America and the Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

