AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Brazil’s City of God residents received a visit from “Papai Negro,” or Black Santa, kicking off the holiday season. Peruvian artists launched a campaign that aims to question the capital’s elites about their indifference to civilian deaths in anti-government protests a year ago. Argentina’s newly installed president announced cuts to energy and transportation subsidies and a sharp devaluation of the peso by 50% to tackle the country’s economic crisis.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

