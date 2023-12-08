AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Dec. 1- Dec. 7, 2023 Venezuelans went to the polls to vote on a referendum over disputed territory in neighboring…

Dec. 1- Dec. 7, 2023

Venezuelans went to the polls to vote on a referendum over disputed territory in neighboring Guyana. Peru’s former president Alberto Fujimori was released from prison after a country’s constitutional court ordered an immediate humanitarian release for the former leader who was serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses. Brazil’s hosted the Skate Street World Championships in Sao Paulo, while Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge PGA Tour took place at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City

