AP Week in Pictures: Global | Dec.15-Dec.21, 2023

Dec. 15 – 21, 2023

A U.N. report finds that more than half a million people in Gaza are starving because not enough food is entering the territory since the outbreak of war more than 10 weeks ago. Rivers and fountains of red-gold volcanic lava lit up the dark skies near a small fishing town in southwestern Iceland. Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case. And Argentina’s new president announced economy deregulation as thousands protested against austerity.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

