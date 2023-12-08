AP Week in Pictures: Global | Dec. 1 – Dec. 7, 2023

Dec. 1 – 7, 2023 An old pre-Christmas tradition that has survived for centuries continues to be celebrated in the…

Dec. 1 – 7, 2023

An old pre-Christmas tradition that has survived for centuries continues to be celebrated in the Czech Republic with the help of scythe-carrying creatures that represent death, while divers dressed as mermaids swim alongside stingrays in an aquarium to help launch the Christmas season in South Korea. Israeli forces engaged in fierce urban battles with Hamas militants, displacing tens of thousands people and injuring many. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai urges the world to recognize the “gender apartheid” against women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban and calls for collective and urgent action.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

