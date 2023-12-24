Live Radio
Home » National News » A big avalanche has…

A big avalanche has closed the highway on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage

The Associated Press

December 24, 2023, 3:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEWARD, Alaska (AP) — A large avalanche and blizzard conditions in southern Alaska cut off road access Sunday to much of the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage.

The avalanche hit the Seward Highway near the intersection of the Sterling Highway around 8 a.m. Sunday. Highway officials expected the road to remain closed for at least 12 hours.

The closure 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Anchorage cut off communities served by the two roads including Seward, a town of about 2,600 on the Gulf of Alaska.

Avalanche warnings were in effect for the southeastern Kenai Peninsula amid a combination of snow and wind gusting to 30 mph (50 kilometers per hour).

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up