2 men found dead in submerged SUV after a police chase

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (AP) — A sport utility vehicle being pursued by police in Pennsylvania crashed into a body of water, and two men were found dead inside, authorities said.

State police in Franklin County said troopers were dispatched to an Antrim Township avenue on a report of two men unlawfully entering vehicles. Troopers later spotted the suspect vehicle on another road and tried to stop it, but the SUV failed to stop and a pursuit began.

Police said the vehicle traveled off the roadway and through a number of farm fields and properties, and while traveling through one field it went over a steep embankment.

Trooper Megan Frazer said the vehicle landed upside down in a body of water in an irrigated cornfield. Fire rescue and emergency responders were called, and the two men were later found dead inside the vehicle. Their names weren’t immediately released.

