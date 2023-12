ATLANTA (AP) — Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former first lady, is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, Carter Center…

ATLANTA (AP) — Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former first lady, is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, Carter Center says.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.