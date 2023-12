KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza health official says patients, staff and war displaced are leaving Gaza’s largest hospital…

Listen now to WTOP News

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza health official says patients, staff and war displaced are leaving Gaza’s largest hospital as Israeli troops remain.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.