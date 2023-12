DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Four-day truce begins in Israel-Hamas war, setting stage to swap dozens of Gaza-held hostages…

Listen now to WTOP News

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Four-day truce begins in Israel-Hamas war, setting stage to swap dozens of Gaza-held hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.