TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of killing George Floyd, has been stabbed in federal prison, AP…

Listen now to WTOP News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of killing George Floyd, has been stabbed in federal prison, AP source says.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.